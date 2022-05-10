Market forces outstrip White House efforts to restrain rising gas prices

Evan Halper, Jeff Stein and Rachel Siegel

Washington Post

Washington — President Joe Biden's efforts to blunt rising prices at the pump are proving no match for the market forces that have again sent the cost of gas surging.

The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide hit $4.33 on Monday. And in California, it is a $1.50 higher than even that. The near-record prices come despite the fact that Biden ordered the flow of a million barrels per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve a little over a month ago. The administration's move to allow more ethanol into the nation's fuel supply hasn't brought much relief to consumers, either.