How Rocket Mortgage, UWM are weathering rising interest rates
Breana Noble Jordyn Grzelewski
The Detroit News
Rising interest rates, limited inventories and high housing prices are putting pressure on the mortgage industry and the Metro Detroit lenders leading the pack.
Profits have dropped, volume has decreased and margins have been squeezed since a pandemic-induced boom in demand for housing. Lenders are laying off workers or offering buyouts to shrink their workforces. And purchase volume and servicing rights are becoming more critical, according to analysts.