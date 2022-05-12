Bedrock releases renderings of Hudson's site development

Bedrock on Thursday released new renderings of its Hudson's site development showing what the planned office space, retail, event spaces, public rooftop amenities and activated public plaza will look like.

The 1.5 million gross-square-foot site is a mixed-use development is expected to be completed in 2024.

“The significance of this development goes beyond its unique and distinctive physical presence," said Kofi Bonner, CEO of Bedrock, in a statement. "Once complete, along with impressive views, the project will bring premier office, residential, hotel and event spaces with carefully curated dining and entertainment experiences.”

Bedrock, the largest real estate owner in downtown Detroit, claims it has helped to attract more than 200 businesses to the city, bringing more than 21,000 jobs here. The Hudson's project is expected to create 2,000 permanent and full-time jobs when complete.

The project will have created 7,500 construction jobs upon completion.

The development will offer more than 400,000 gross-square-feet of office space. Office leasing for the office building is underway, Bedrock said.

Upon completion, the second and third floor of the office building on the site will have 126,000 gross-square-feet of event and meeting space for groups from 50 to 2,500 people.

The site will also have ground-floor retail and experience spaces along Woodward and Grand River. It features an activated through-cut plaza in the space between the office building and tower of the development to activate public spaces such as Parker’s Alley and the Belt. The space will provide additional retail and exhibition frontage with public art and year-round programming.

There will also be rooftop food and beverage amenities.

New-York based SHoP Architects and Detroit-based Hamilton Anderson worked with Bedrock on the project.

Pophouse, a Detroit-based commercial interior design studio, is designing the office space common areas.

Construction on the development has been ongoing since Bedrock broke ground on the site in 2017.

The buildings have started to reach new heights in the last year with the office building “topping out” at 220 feet as of April 2022. Work on the tower portion of the development continues and will reach a final height of 685 feet by 2023, making it the second tallest building in Detroit and in all of Michigan.

