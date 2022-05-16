2 DMC hospitals violated federal standards in past two years, state finds

Two Detroit Medical Center hospitals were found to be out of compliance with federal health standards within the last two years, according to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Inadequate wound care, improper feeding, lack of nurse supervision and unresponsiveness to patient complaints were among the problems found since Jan. 1, 2020, at Sinai-Grace and Detroit Receiving hospitals, according to a sample of investigative reports obtained by The Detroit News through a public records request.