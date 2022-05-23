Piston Automotive to manufacture EV batteries for startup Our Next Energy

Piston Group, a Southfield-based automotive supplier, said Monday that one of its subsidiaries will manufacture electric-vehicle batteries for Our Next Energy, a Novi-based startup focused on energy storage technology.

The partnership will see Piston Automotive produce Our Next Energy's Aries lithium iron phosphate battery pack at a facility in Van Buren Township, according to a news release.

"Our collaborative relationship and combined experience in electrification design and manufacturing assembly will be evident in the quality of the battery packs that we produce for the next generation of electric commercial vehicles," Vinnie Johnson, Piston Group founder and chairman, said in a statement.

Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of Our Next Energy, meanwhile, noted Piston Group's "proven track record as a high-quality manufacturing partner for battery packs" and said their "experience makes them an ideal partner to assemble our Aries pack."

Piston Group, founded by Johnson — a former Detroit Pistons player — in 1995, includes Piston Automotive, Irvin Automotive Products, Detroit Thermal Systems and A Lava & Son Co. The group employs nearly 10,000 people at more than 20 locations across North America, according to a news release.

