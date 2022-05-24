New-home sales plunge to lowest since start of pandemic
Sales of new U.S. homes plummeted in April by the most in nearly nine years, dented by the combination of high prices and a steep climb in mortgage rates.
Purchases of new single-family homes decreased 16.6% to an annualized 591,000 pace, the weakest since April 2020, government data showed Tuesday. The figure fell well short of all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists, which called for a 749,000 rate.
Home ownership is becoming increasingly out of reach for many Americans, as a rapid run-up in mortgage rates collides with record prices. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage was 5.25% last week, up from around 3% at the end of 2021, Freddie Mac data show.
A separate report showed a measure of homebuilder sentiment fell in May for a fifth straight month amid concerns over rising construction costs and a slowdown in demand.