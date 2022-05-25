Egg prices set to rise as bird flu hits US

Zijia Song and Dominic Carey

Bloomberg

Eggs will get even more expensive after U.S. production plummeted to a seven-year low during one of the worst-ever bird flu outbreaks.

The price for eggs is set to rise as much as 21% compared to a year ago, the biggest increase among all food staples tracked by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In April, the outlook was for an increase of 6% to 7%.

The outbreak of avian influenza has affected more than 38 million birds in the U.S., driving both the number of egg-laying birds and the production of table eggs down to the lowest level since 2015, the last time the bird flu virus ran rampant in the poultry industry.

Costs for fats and oils are also rising, as the USDA raised the price estimate to as much as 11% over the past year.