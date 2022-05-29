Detroit radio staffers buy Grosse Pointe Park grocery store Sprout House

Grosse Pointe Park — Two Detroit radio personalities are collaborating beyond the airwaves.

Lisa Brancato, former director of strategic partnerships for WDET-FM (101.9), and Ann Delisi, host of the station's "Essential Music" on the weekends, have purchased the Sprout House market at 15233 Kercheval Ave. from Blake and Marie Maconochie.

The Maconochies have owned it since 2002. The neighborhood grocery store has remained a family-owned business for more than 40 years.

“Lisa and I are close friends and have joined forces on some exciting projects in the past, but this is our biggest collaboration yet," Delisi said in a statement. "We are two crazy Italians who love delicious food and can’t wait to share our love of healthy eating and great local products with the community."

The market will continue to offer prepared food. Brancato said they are excited to explore new relationships with local food entrepreneurs and farms to introduce new products into the store, while keeping the longstanding recipes customers love.

The menu features vegan and vegetarian homemade soups and sandwiches made daily from scratch. Sprout House also is a health food market with fresh produce, bread, drinks, including pressed juices made to order.

“Lisa and I value the time Blake and Marie spent training us to prepare customer favorites like the southwest avocado sandwich, Thai peanut soup, and the Sprout House cookie, an item that has been on the menu for over 30 years,” Delisi said. “Our goal is to make the Sprout House a real community gathering place. As we learn to perfect these longstanding Sprout House classics, we will also begin exploring new recipes and ideas."

Brancato, a resident of Grosse Pointe Park, recently resigned her position at WDET after 10 years and is devoting herself full time to Sprout House. She's well known for her fundraising roles at the Detroit Zoo, Thanksgiving Parade and the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

Delisi of Detroit will continue at WDET as the host of Essential Music, the co-host and producer of the Don Was Motor City Playlist and co-host of the Essential Cooking podcast with Chef James Rigato.

Sprout House is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_