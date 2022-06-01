Michigan farmworkers allege pay shortfalls , chemical exposure in federal suit

Three migrant farmworkers are suing their former employers in federal court, arguing that they and other workers were exposed to dangerous chemicals and unfairly denied bonuses while growing and harvesting produce at a greenhouse in south-central Michigan.

In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, Benjamin Lopez, Oscar Carlos Lopez Ramirez and Ramona Reyes Saucedo allege they suffered nosebleeds, burning eyes and other medical problems while working in Coldwater for Mastronardi-Produce USA Inc. and a subsidiary, Maroa Farms.

The three migrant workers say the companies did not provide adequate training on handling pesticides and disinfectant used in the greenhouse or effective personal protection equipment.

According to the complaint, Lopez, who lives in Georgia, worked at the greenhouse from August 2020 to February 2021; Lopez Ramirez, who lives in Mexico, worked there from November 2019 to June 2020 and from September 2020 to June 2021, and Reyes Saucedo, who lives in Michigan, worked there from 2014 to August 2021.

“Workers also have rights,” Reyes Saucedo said in a news release issued by the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center. “Maroa should treat their employees with dignity and respect and take the proper safety measures to make sure the chemicals and pesticides used don’t harm the employees’ health. My health was affected a lot, my nose bled frequently, and it was difficult for me to breathe without pain or a burning sensation in my chest.”

Anna Hill Galendez, an attorney for the center, said her clients were experiencing horrendous conditions every day.

"Our clients were doing very difficult work: growing and harvesting tomatoes, cucumbers, and strawberries," Galendez said in an interview. "They suffered through daily nose bleeds, burning eyes, skin rashes, and getting dizzy and faint."

"These were conditions that many of their coworkers around them were also suffering from in the greenhouse. Instead of offering them medical treatment ... Mastronardi and Maroa would send them home if they couldn't continue to work and not be paid," she said.

Galendez said the workers also went several months without being paid bonuses they had earned.

The three "were recruited on promises that they would receive good pay and be able to earn bonuses ... and then got there to realize that they could never earn the bonuses they were promised," she said.

Audra Mcintyre, a spokesperson for Mastronardi, declined to comment on the suit Wednesday.

Mastronardi and its subsidiaries have faced other wage complaints. In 2021, a greenhouse in Maine operated by Backyard Farms LLC was ordered by the U.S. Labor Department to pay $245,351 in back wages for 117 employees.

The Labor Department also fined the Coldwater location fined for wage violations before. In 2013, the Department of Labor issued Moroa Farm a $166,000 thousand dollar penalty for wage violations in 2013.

Regarding bonus payments for the Michigan workers, Galendez said the company increased production standards and undercounted the plaintiffs' work, preventing them from earning the payments they were promised.

“We come to work. They should treat us well. We do our work so that the company can make money. The company should take care of its workers,” said Lopez.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

mjohnson@detroitnews.com