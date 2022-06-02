Not just Disney: Michigan CEOs say they feel pressure to speak on social issues

In the wake of backlash against companies like the Walt Disney Co. for taking a stance on social issues and policies, Michigan CEOs say they too are navigating pressures to respond to conflicts while still being able to serve their customers.

Historically, businesses often could stay above the fray, but public expectations have changed in recent years. Many employees, consumers and policymakers expect brands and companies to use their platforms and influence to advocate one way or another on political and social topics. This can create a dilemma for businesses that don't want to isolate possibly half of their customers.

"If you take the event with Disney in Florida, you hear people like, 'That's a DeSantis issue. That's a Florida issue. That doesn't happen in Michigan,'" Garrick Rochow, CEO of utility Consumers Energy and parent CMS Corp., said Thursday during a panel at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference. "The reality is it does."

He was referencing a dispute between Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, and Disney over the ending of a specially designated taxing district for Disney World after the House of Mouse publicly opposed Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, which forbids public school teachers from instructing on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

"It happens in Michigan," Rochow said. "That pressure ... is very real. And we've had it within the company where you have coworkers who expect the company to respond, outside influences who expect the company to respond, but you also have people of influence or power saying, 'If you take this position, we're going to make it really hard for your company as it exists here today.' In Michigan, the pressures are very real in that CEO role."

That came to the forefront during 2020's national reckoning on race following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer held a knee to his neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest. Outcry over the treatment of people of color in the United States resulted in companies reviewing their own policies.

In Detroit, nine of the city's largest employers — prompted by the Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the NAACP's Detroit chapter — made a public, collective commitment to eliminate all forms of bias, racism, sexism and violence within their communities and companies.

Two years later, there's still work to do, said Wright Lassiter, CEO of Henry Ford Health, who was one of the executives who made that pledge in 2020. He had sent an email Thursday morning to the CEO of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after four people were shot and killed on Wednesday on its campus.

"It's not necessarily an issue of gun control, per se, or this or that, but everyone can agree that there shouldn't be shootings in healthcare facilities, or there shouldn't be violence against healthcare workers," Lassiter said. "How do we advocate for solutions to that without necessarily presuming that it's a Democratic or Republican issue, but it should be a bipartisan approach to eliminating violence in America?"

Making public pledges or emailing a letter to employees about whether the nonprofit health system is doing enough, as Lassiter did following Floyd's death, sets expectations for that type of involvement, he said. Henry Ford added "justice" to its diversity, equity and inclusion strategy and has had discussions around what its role should be on various issues. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the health system has had to take a larger role in educating the public about the virus and vaccines.

"If we want to take on a broader social justice voice, how do we ensure that doesn't distract from the core, which is ensuring that we deliver high-quality health care in a compassionate way to anyone who we can service across the state?" Lassiter said. "Oftentimes, it's not about necessarily taking sides, but it's about determining what is the problem to be solved and advocating for a solution to the problem."

Making these types of public statements can be even more precarious for global companies like Strategic Staffing Solutions LLC, said Cindy Pasky, CEO of the Detroit-based IT consulting and business services corporation.

"If we don't make a statement on something, it's because I feel the environment will not allow it to be respected if it's not agreed with," she said. "And I will never make a statement of opinion that would hurt the ability of S3 to be successful, no matter how passionate I am personally. I'm a CEO responsible for thousands of people that need to stay in those jobs and equally responsible for customers that depend on us."

It can be easy for personal views to play a role in decision-making, but a company's engagement should be more than just the view of its CEO, Rochow said. Having principles and a strategy — what CMS calls "the matrix" — offers a way to measure an appropriate, consistent response and provide objectivity to the discussion, he said.

Empathy and taking the time to listen and engage with employees with different perspectives has been a key area of focus over the past two years for ITC Holdings Corp., said Linda Apsey, CEO of the Novi-based transmission company that transports electricity for utilities like Consumers Energy and DTE Energy Corp. from where it's produced to distribution lines that go to homes and businesses.

"If you start to take sides, you're going to automatically isolate, let's just say, 50% of the population. However, corporations do have a really important role," Apsey said. "I'm a big believer actions speak louder than words."

