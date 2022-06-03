Average gas price nears $5 per gallon in Michigan, AAA says

Michigan's average gas price is close to hitting the $5 per gallon mark, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline reached $4.94 on Friday, the auto club reports. It's a jump of 13 cents from Thursday's average price of $4.80.

According to GasBuddy, which tracks fuel costs, Detroit's average price for regular unleaded is at $5.01.

Rubbing salt into the wound, fuel costs in Michigan are higher than the national average, which has also spiked. Friday's national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.76. That compares with $4.71 on Thursday. And Thursday's price was up 9 cents from Monday.

A year ago, Michigan drivers were paying an average price of $3.03 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.

The price of diesel fuel in Michigan is also soaring. As of Friday, the average price for diesel was $5.45 per gallon. That's up 9 cents from Thursday and 20 cents from last week Friday. A year ago, an average gallon of diesel was selling for $3.21.

Since last Thursday, AAA said these 10 states have seen the largest increases in their averages: Indiana (+33 cents), Ohio (+31 cents), Illinois (+30 cents), Kentucky (+26 cents), Wisconsin (+26 cents), Michigan (+24 cents), Colorado (+21 cents), New Mexico (+19 cents), Nebraska (+18 cents) and Minnesota (+18 cents).

California has the highest average price, at $6.25 per gallon.

Experts blame the increase in prices on surging prices for crude oil and the growing demand for gasoline.

"These supply and demand dynamics have contributed to rising pump prices," AAA said Thursday. "Coupled with volatile crude oil prices, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as demand grows and supply remains tight."

