Detroit May casino revenue flat, while sports betting jumps 37%

Detroit's three casinos collectively reported $108.7 million in May revenue, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported this week, down less than 1% from $109.7 million in May 2021.

Revenue from table games and slots fell 1.5% year-over-year to nearly $106.3 million, though revenue was down 9.1% from April. Retail sports betting, meanwhile, produced revenue of $2.4 million, up 37%.

MGM Grand Detroit led with 46% market share, while MotorCity Casino Hotel had 32% and the rebranded Hollywood Casino at Greektown had 22%.

MGM's monthly gaming revenue was up 8.3% from a year ago to $50 million. MotorCity's was down 9.5% to $34.6 million. And Greektown's was down 8% to roughly $21.7 million.

For the month, the casinos paid $8.6 million in taxes to the state, down from $8.7 million in May 2021. They submitted $12.6 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city, according to the MGCB.

On the retail sports betting side, the casinos reported a total handle of nearly $22.8 million and total gross receipts of $2.4 million. The state reports revenue and results tied to online gambling and sports betting separately.

Qualified adjusted gross receipts (which subtract the monetary value of free play incentives provided to and wagered by bettors) tied to retail sports betting were up 36.6% year-over-year in May.

The three casinos paid $90,279 in taxes to the state and submitted $66,096 in taxes to the city based on retail sports betting revenue.

