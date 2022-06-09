Union notches more wins at Michigan Starbucks stores

Workers at four Starbucks coffee shops throughout Michigan voted in favor of union representation Thursday, according to ballots counted by the National Labor Relations Board.

The stores opting for union representation are in Clinton Township, Lansing, Flint and East Lansing. Workers at a Grand Blanc store voted against unionizing.

There's been a national movement by Starbucks workers to organize. On Tuesday, workers at four out of five Ann Arbor stores voted to organize, while a Grand Rapids store was first to be organized in the Great Lakes state. Another Michigan store in Ypsilanti will vote on June 17, according to NLRB records.

Workers are organizing as Starbucks Workers United, part of Workers United, which is an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

The following locations had votes counted Thursday:

11355 S. Saginaw St., Grand Blanc Results: Voted against the union: 13 no votes and 8 yes

17410 Hall Road, Clinton Township Results: Approved the union: 8 yes votes and 3 no

1141 East Grand River Ave., East Lansing Results: Unanimous approval of the union: 19 yes votes

2624 Lake Lansing Road, Lansing Results: Approved the union: 13 yes votes and 3 no

3243 Miller Road, Flint Results: Approved the union: 13 yes votes and 6 no



As of Wednesday night, the NLRB had received 280 petitions for union elections at Starbucks locations and has held 162 elections. Of those, 133 have voted for a union. and 92 have been certified by the labor boar.

In a statement earlier this week, Starbucks said it respects the process and will bargain in good faith.

