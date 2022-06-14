Detroit City Council delays vote on $60M tax break for Hudson's site project

Bedrock will have to wait longer for an answer to its request for $60 million in property tax breaks for its Hudson’s site development in downtown Detroit.

Following a lengthy discussion Tuesday, the Detroit City Council voted 7-1 to delay for one week a vote on the firm’s request for a commercial rehabilitation exemption certificate.

Those in favor of delaying a vote on the measure were: Council members Scott Benson, Fred Durhal III, Latisha Johnson, Gabriela Santiago-Romero, Mary Waters, Angela Whitfield-Calloway and Coleman Young II. Detroit City Council President Pro Tem James Tate objected to the postponement. Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield was absent.

Durhal said that although he supports the tax abatement for the project, he requested that the issue be brought back at a later time to focus on educating residents regarding tax abatements. He said he gets a mix of email responses from the public, positive and negative, regarding the project.

“... So we can get rid of that myth that, for some reason folks think there's a vault of money that you go turn and then they give it to Dan Gilbert or give it to anybody, for that matter,” he said. “It doesn’t work that way. Government does not work that way.”

The decision to delay the vote followed some pushback from residents and at least two council members. More than a dozen commenters from the public spoke against the tax incentives. A few commenters spoke in favor of the measure.

Bedrock officials did not speak during the meeting Tuesday.

Johnson said she’s heard misinformation about the project and she’s received questions about how much funding the project has already received.

“I do support bringing this back in a couple of weeks because that is one of the things that I really want to delve into to make sure I understand fully and that I can educate residents of District 4 what this means, the impact that it has and whether or not this is a development project that we should support, recognizing whether or not there's a net gain, a net benefit to Detroiters, the city of Detroit,” she said.

“I look forward to having additional conversations with residents about all of this and that's one of the things that we are planning to do is to have a discussion around tax abatements and the implications of those on Detroit and Detroiters,” Johnson said.

While Whitfield-Calloway also voted to delay the vote, she said Tuesday she was not in favor of the tax abatement. She said it was not needed.

“If we do not grant this tax abatement, I can assure you, the project will go on,” she said. “Mr. Gilbert has more than enough money to complete his project.”

Calloway said council members should listen to Detroiters who are speaking up against Bedrock's request.

“They don't want us to grant this tax abatement to Dan Gilbert and his companies,” she said. “That's what they're saying.”

If approved, the tax break would be effective Dec. 31, 2024, and result in a property tax savings of $6 million annually for 10 years, officials said.

Bedrock continues construction on the 1.5 million gross-square-foot development downtown, which has ballooned to a cost of $1.4 billion, up from the $909 million estimate when the developer broke ground on the mixed-use skyscraper project five years ago. While the firm has said the request was not related to the price tag, it says it’s needed to make the development viable.

If the tax incentive is approved and the development is complete, property taxes for the site will be $2.6 million a year, according to the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation. The full taxes without the tax abatement would be more than $8 million. Once the abatement expires in year 11, the developer will begin to pay the full amount of property taxes, estimated at more than $10 million annually, officials said.

According to the city’s Legislative Policy Division, taxing authorities would receive $89 million in benefits during the 10-year period, including property tax, income tax and state revenue sharing.

