US stocks open higher a day after falling into bear market

Associated Press

New York — Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday, finding some stability a day after dropping into a bear market. A

report showed that inflation at the wholesale level slowed unexpectedly last month, a rare bit of encouraging news about inflation, which has been slamming markets in recent days. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going, and Treasury yields slowed their monster moves higher. There was also some positive news from U.S. companies. FedEx jumped 9% after sharply raising its dividend and business software maker Oracle soared 10% after easily beating earnings estimates.