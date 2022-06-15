NorthPoint seeks $32.6M in brownfield tax credits to redevelop former AMC Headquarters

NorthPoint Development is seeking $32.6 million in brownfield tax increment financing for its costs to remediate the former AMC Headquarters site on Detroit’s west side.

According to a redevelopment plan submitted to the Detroit City Council on Wednesday, the Missouri-based developer will invest $71 million to redevelop the 50-acre site at 14250 Plymouth Road. The hard costs are estimated to be $66 million.

While the tax incentive request is for $32.6 million, it is projected that $21.7 million will be available to reimburse the developer during the 34-year term.

A discussion followed by a public hearing for the tax incentive is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Thursday before the city council’s planning and economic development committee. The matter could be referred to the full council for a vote as early as Tuesday.

According to the redevelopment plan, the project could result in one of two site options based on prospective tenants. The first option would include two buildings: one 513,000-square-foot structure and one 215,000-square-foot facility for warehouse and light assembly.

The second development option would consist of one 761,000-square-foot building for warehouse or light assembly industrial tenants.

Site work would include demolition of the AMC complex, abatement and preparation of the property for construction.

The former AMC Headquarters has sat abandoned since 2010, becoming a notable blighted structure in the city.

In December, Mayor Mike Duggan announced a plan for NorthPoint to redevelop the site and in February the Detroit City Council voted 9-0 to sell the property to the firm for redevelopment.

The project is expected to create 350 permanent jobs and 100 temporary construction jobs, officials said.

The development plan notes that the developer will also seek an Industrial Facilities Exemption tax abatement.

