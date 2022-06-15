$60M skilled trades training center opens in Detroit

Detroit — A year later than originally expected, the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights opened a training center Wednesday that state and city officials say will provide opportunities for Detroiters and boost Michigan's competitiveness.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Mayor Mike Duggan were among those celebrating the completion of the $60 million, 145,000 square-foot training center on the city's west side that will provide free skilled trades training for up to 1,500 students a year through an apprenticeship program taught by the carpenters and millwrights union.

"This is a day that Detroiters have waited on for a long time," Duggan said at a news conference. "Most of the construction in this region has been in the suburbs." He said Detroiters were being left out of trades and access to learning them because of the distance of building sites from the city.

"I wanted to make sure, as we move back (construction to Detroit) that Detroiters have access to these jobs," Duggan said. "Now, young people are going to be on track for good paying jobs for the rest of their careers."

Whitmer said the facility would benefit city residents and help reach her goal to have 60% of working-age Michiganians earn a skills certificate or postsecondary degree by 2030.

"I love that it's in Detroit," she said. "Michiganders may not realize it but every single day we all rely on carpenters, millwrights, floor layers, pile layers and all of the skilled trades that build our infrastructure."

"It's not just about numbers, it's about people, it's about lives, it's about building an economy that creates opportunity for everyone and it's about ensuring that there are phenomenal training opportunities like this one represents," Whitmer said.

Plans for the training center were announced in March 2019 and construction began in July 2020 on the site of the former Tappan School near Oakman Boulevard.

The training center is the third and largest of three built in the state since 2019 by the Architectural Contractors Trade Association of Michigan; the others were constructed in Wayland, in Allegan County, and Negaunee, in the Upper Peninsula said Donna Pardonnet, the association's executive director.

Vancey Pruett II, a third-year apprentice, said it's amazing to have carpenters, floor layers, millwrights and others all under the same roof and able to support each other.

"I would encourage anyone who thinks this might work for them to just give it a try because you might find the place you belong and things that you love to do, just like I did," she said.

MRCC Executive Secretary-Treasurer Tom Lutz said there has never been a better time to join the skill trades. "Our apprenticeship is the other four-year degree but there's a big difference, in this one, you do not accumulate student loan debt; as a matter of fact, you earn while you learn," Lutz said.