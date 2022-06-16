10 semifinalists for Comerica Detroit Hatch contest announced

Ten semifinalists have been announced for the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest, in which various businesses will vie for $100,000 in startup funds from Comerica Bank.

Voting from the public will be open from midnight Friday until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Four finalists will be announced June 24. Community members can vote once per day online or in person from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at Eastern Market Shed #2 (2518 Market St., Detroit); 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Norma G’s (14628 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit); and from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grandmont Rosedale Farmers Market (19566 M-5 in Detroit).

The 10 semifinalists are:

COLFETARIE, an online pastry shop featuring European desserts. Specifically, this bakery specializes in Romanian pastries.

Craig's Coffee, a coffee roaster hoping to sell and roast their own coffee while also offering the products of other roasters. This business will offer their kitchen space as a commissary kitchen for other food and drink businesses to prepare and store food.

Detroit Farm and Cider, a commercial farm spanning across 4.9 acres on the west side of Detroit. They plan to add a cider mill, as well as implementing youth day camps and horseback riding lessons.

Gajiza Dumplins, an Asian street food inspired dumpling shop that offers over 30 flavors and variations of dumplings.

Jo's Gallery Cafe, located next to Jo's Gallery in Detroit, this restaurant plans to serve food with African origins and influences of Asian, South American, Caribbean, Mediterranean and American fusions.

K. Walker Collective, a clothing company that produces comfortable and stylish business casual apparel for young professionals. They are redefining everyday lifestyle clothing.

Lily's & Elise, a luxury full-service tea lounge that serves pastries, small bites, teas and cocktails.

Little Liberia, once known as pop-up restaurant Kitchen Ramaj, this restaurant is seeking a brick-and-mortar to serve Liberian cuisine. These dishes combine African, Caribbean and Antebellum-South African American influences.

Motor City House of Stone, located in a Detroit warehouse, this distributor offers a variety of granite, marble, quartz and other stone slabs.

Pong Detroit, with the mission of "making the world a better place through pingpong," this table tennis social club invites players of all abilities to compete and play. Additionally, they offer programs for seniors and adaptive wheelchair table tennis.

In addition to funding, the winner will receive a package of accounting, legal, IT and public relations support from Hatch Detroit and its partners. This prize, which helps support redevelopment in Detroit, will allow a small Metro Detroit business to achieve its goal of opening a storefront.