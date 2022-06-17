Ypsilanti Starbucks location becomes 10th in state to vote in favor of unionizing

A Starbucks store in Ypsilanti on Friday became the 10th in Michigan whose workers voted to unionize amid a broader organizing effort sweeping across the coffee giant's U.S. stores.

Workers at the store at 3650 Carpenter Road voted 15-2 in favor of the union, according to a ballot count conducted Friday by the National Labor Relations Board. The parties have one week to file objections.

The vote marks another victory for Starbucks Workers United, the campaign under which workers at dozens of Starbucks stores across the country have organized.

Last week, workers at four Starbucks stores in Ann Arbor and four others in Clinton Township, Flint, East Lansing and Lansing also voted to unionize. The union lost two votes at locations in Ann Arbor and Grand Blanc. A store in Grand Rapids in May became the first in the state to unionize.

