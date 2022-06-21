Detroit City Council delays vote again on Hudson's project tax break

The Detroit City Council has again voted to postpone a decision on Bedrock's request for $60 million in property tax breaks for its Hudson’s site development.

The council is expected to vote in one week on the firm’s request for a commercial rehabilitation exemption certificate. If approved, the tax break would be effective Dec. 31, 2024, and result in savings of $6 million annually for 10 years, officials said.

The delay comes as there has been some pushback from residents who have spoken out against the tax incentive request.

The city council first postponed the vote last week with some council members saying they wanted to focus on educating residents regarding tax abatements. At least two community meetings were scheduled to have taken place on Monday.

In a statement Tuesday, Bedrock said it fully supports council's decision to bring the matter back in another week.

"We have participated in valuable dialogue and educational sessions with Council members and the community until late yesterday evening," the statement said. "We were heartened by the strong support we heard from community stakeholders who understand the need for these economic development tools as well as the building trades who want to see investment continue. This additional time will ensure that every question gets a thorough response and that all relevant feedback is addressed. We are confident that taking this time will lead to even stronger support and a positive outcome for downtown Detroit and the community."

Plans for the under-construction project include a hotel, retail, office space, event spaces, rooftop amenities and a public plaza. The tower portion of the development will be 685 feet high, making it the second-tallest building in Detroit and Michigan when the project is complete in 2024.

Bedrock contends the tax abatement is needed to make the project viable.

“Applicant must demonstrate that ‘but for’ the abatement the project is not financially feasible,” according to Commercial Rehabilitation Act guidelines outlined by the quasi-governmental Detroit Economic Growth Corp. “The approval of an abatement must provide a net positive revenue gain to the city.”

On Monday, Kenyetta Hairston-Bridges, executive vice president of economic development and investment services for the Detroit Economic Growth Corp., said Bedrock has met the need-based requirement to request the incentive.

"From a need perspective, DEGC has evaluated the project’s financial proforma including developer returns and this project has met the “But For” Test and requires an incentive to support the current proposal as presented," Hairston-Bridges said.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN