Hudson's site tax abatement vote delayed at Bedrock's request

For a third straight time, a Detroit City Council vote on Bedrock's request for a 10-year, $60 million tax abatement for the Hudson's site development has been delayed, this time at the company's behest.

In a statement Tuesday ahead of a meeting where council was scheduled to consider the abatement, Bedrock said it asked that the request be removed from the agenda "to be taken up at a later date."

The council delayed a decision on the tax abatement June 14 and again last week following some pushback from residents who said that Gilbert, a billionaire, doesn't need a tax break. The estimated cost to complete the project has risen from $909 million when Bedrock broke ground on the Woodward site in 2017 to $1.4 billion.

"As officials have emphasized, the abatement under review only freezes taxes that would otherwise go to the Downtown Development Authority — and could only be used for downtown development purposes," Bedrock said in a statement Tuesday morning. "Nonetheless, it is clear more time is needed for this matter to work through the process."

In 2017, the Detroit City Council approved a PA 210 district for the project, known as a Commercial Rehabilitation District, the first of a two-step process that allows a developer to request a property tax abatement.

Bedrock contends the tax abatement is needed to make the project viable. Jared Fleisher, vice president of government affairs and economic development for Rocket Companies and Gilbert's chief lobbyist, previously told The Detroit News that the tax abatement is critical to the project.

Plans for the under-construction project include a hotel, retail, office space, event spaces, rooftop amenities and a public plaza. The tower portion of the development will be 685 feet high, making it the second-tallest building in Detroit and Michigan when the project is complete in 2024.