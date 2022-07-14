Detroit casinos brought in $98.6 million in revenue in June

Detroit's three casinos generated $98.6 million in revenue in June, the Michigan Gaming Control Board said Thursday.

Table games and slots generated $98.2 million in revenue for the month while retail sports betting generated $448,703.

MGM Grand Detroit led with 49% market share, trailed by MotorCity Casino Hotel with 34% and Hollywood Casino at Greektown with 17%.

Monthly revenue from table games and slots at the three casinos fell 7.2% year-over-year, according to the MGCB. It was down 7.6% from May. Through the first half of the year, revenue from table games and slots was up 5.2% over the same period last year.

In the second quarter, aggregate revenue rose just barely, by 0.04%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Collectively, the casinos paid $8 million in taxes to the state for the month, down from $8.6 million in June 2021. They submitted $11.7 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city.

For the quarter, the casinos paid $26.03 million in gaming taxes to the state.

Meanwhile, retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts were down 80.5% from June 2021 and 81.% from May. The casinos' total handle, or amount wagered, for the month was nearly $22.4 million.

The casinos paid $17,802 in retail sports betting taxes to the state in June and submitted $21,758 in taxes to the city.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski