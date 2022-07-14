Huntington executive Sandy Pierce tapped to lead Detroit Economic Club board

Sandy Pierce, a Huntington National Bank executive, is now the chair of the Detroit Economic Club's board of directors, the nonprofit organization announced Thursday.

Pierce succeeds Gerry Anderson, who had served as the DEC's board chair since 2017 and is departing the role as he retires as executive chairman of utility company DTE Energy.

In a statement, DEC President and CEO Steve Grigorian thanked Anderson for his service, "particularly in helping us withstand the months when we could not convene our members in person."

"I'm looking forward to working with Sandy, expanding on her years as an active board member, to lead a new adaption of our mission, fitting a new environment for doing business, as we approach 90 years of service to our community," he added.

Pierce, a Detroit native, is senior executive vice president of Huntington's private client group and regional banking director and chair of the bank's Michigan operations.

Pierce also serves as the Henry Ford Health System Foundation's board chair, and is vice chair of Business Leaders for Michigan. She also is on the boards of Penske Automotive Group and American Axle & Manufacturing, according to a news release. She previously served on the boards of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's Detroit branch and the Detroit Financial Advisory Board.

“What I admire most about the Detroit Economic Club is its focus on making southeast Michigan an even better place to live and do business for everyone,” Pierce said in a statement. “The organization brings together leaders passionate about supporting the economic prosperity of our great community and ensuring we’re competitive nationally and globally. I look forward to helping it continue this important and meaningful work.”

