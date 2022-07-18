New CEO at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital comes from similar position in San Jose

Detroit Detroit Medical Center has a new chief executive officer at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital to take the place of its Interim CEO Kathy Donovan.

Gary Purushotham, former CEO of Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif., will officially start at Sinai-Grace Hospital later this month, DMC said Monday.

He is a Texas native who started his career at the University of Texas at El Paso where he earned his Master of Healthcare Administration degree. He got his Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Trinity University in San Antonio.

Purushotham has more than 25 years of hospital experience and started working in the health care system in operations for Tenet at the Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus in El Paso, Texas.

He is expected to bring his leadership expertise to Sinai-Grace by leading operations and clinical management, DMC said in a release.

Purushotham will succeed Donovan, who was appointed the position in February after former CEO Daniel Jackson left the hospital system for personal reasons.

Following the exchange, Donovan is expected to return to her roles as DMC Chief Operating Officer and CEO of the Children's Hospital of Michigan.

DMC declined further comment at this time.