Wall Street opens higher; Twitter, Snap in focus on results

Associated Press

New York — Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street Friday ahead of data that's expected to show the manufacturing industry slowed again last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.4% just after the opening bell while the S&P 500 is barely positive and the Nasdaq is lower.

Twitter shares are flat after the social media giant reported a second-quarter loss and lower revenue in the period. Rival Snap is down heavily after it reported heavier than expected losses. American Express shares are rising after it reported strong quarterly numbers. Shares were mostly higher in Europe and Asia.