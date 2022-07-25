Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, partners launch cybersecurity firm

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said Monday that he and three business partners have launched a cybersecurity firm.

Called SensCy, the Ann Arbor-based cybersecurity start-up is designed to help small and medium-sized organizations, known as SMOs.

"SMOs find cyber solutions to be expensive, complicated, and time-consuming, unlike larger organizations who might have greater resources,” Snyder said in a news release. “SensCy’s sole focus is to improve the cyberhealth of small and medium-sized organizations, ensuring that they are prepared to respond should a cyberattack occur. We offer our clients an affordable, easily understood solutions and the personal attention required to create a proactive cybersecurity culture to help mitigate their risk.”

Other founders of the company are: Bhushan Kulkarni, CEO of Ann Arbor area companies GDI Infotech and InfoReady Corp.; David Behen, a former cabinet member for Snyder as the director of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget and Chief Information Officer for the State of Michigan and Dave Kelly, who retired from the Michigan State Police as an enlisted Captain and the Director of Technology.

According to SensCy, company management has more than 100 years of IT and cybersecurity experience and "extensive" business and entrepreneurial expertise. The company says it will provide each client with a real person- a dedicated cybersecurity advocate- as well as dashboard and tool set.

SensCy said it has partnered with the Small Business Association of Michigan to offer services to its members.

“More than ever, small businesses need to be protected from cyberattacks,” said Scott Lyon, senior vice president of the Small Business Association of Michigan. “However, typically cyber solutions are too expensive and complicated for small businesses. This new partnership connects small businesses with cybersecurity services at an affordable rate, from a Michigan-based company.”

