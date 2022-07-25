New rendering released for multi-family complex on former Joe Louis Arena site

A new rendering of a multi-residential complex under construction on the site of the former Joe Louis Arena has been posted on online.

A single image on the site, 600associates.com, shows what appears to be the planned project for the property, a multi-family dwelling with 25 stories. Underneath the rendering states: “Residential Work In Progress — Coming 2024.”

600 Associates LLC, is an entity linked to the developer, Detroit-based Sterling Group. The Free Press first posted about the new rendering. Representatives with Sterling Group were not immediately available for comment Monday.

In early May, the city issued a construction permit for the building with an estimated cost of $40 million and slated to include 500 residential units. Site work to prepare for construction began in February.

Sterling Group acquired the property in a $14 million deal in 2019 that moved control of the arena and parking deck from bond insurer Financial Guaranty Insurance Co. to the developer. In early 2021, Sterling Group sold the parking deck to Grosse Pointe-based Foster Financial Co.

According to plans submitted to the city, the development will feature about 500 studio and one-bedroom apartments. Apartment sizes range from 259 square feet for a studio apartment to 653-772 square feet for a one-bedroom unit.

Joe Louis Arena, home to the Stanley Cup-winning Detroit Red Wings, was closed in July 2017 after hosting its final event and was demolished in 2019-20.

