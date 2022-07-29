Robotics supplier Fanuc to expand in Auburn Hills

Fanuc America, a supplier of robotics and factory automation products, announced Friday it will expand its manufacturing and engineering operations in Oakland County to nearly 2 million square feet to meet increasing demand.

The company, which opened a 461,000-square-foot engineering, production and storage facility in Auburn Hills in October 2019, bought 67 acres and the campus of the former Thomas M. Cooley Law School to accommodate a 655,000 square-foot-facility to house manufacturing, engineering and R&D projects.

Altogether, the new West Campus will include 788,000 square feet of floor space.

“We’re excited to announce the addition of the new West Campus and our ability to continue to expand in Oakland County, Michigan,” Mike Cicco, the company's CEO, said in a release Friday. “This investment in the future of U.S. manufacturing will help FANUC America meet the tremendous demand for automation solutions.”

General Development Company, which built the 2019 facility, is also constructing the new campus for Fanuc, which has its American headquarters in Rochester Hills.

“Interest in robotics and automation remains strong with new demand coming from a variety of industries,” Cicco said. “EV, warehousing and logistics as well as food and beverage are all looking to automation to increase production and solve the growing labor shortage.”

“In addition, advanced automation requires new skills and training to keep manufacturing strong in North America as well as in Michigan,” he said.

Pending approval by the city of Auburn Hills, Fanuc plans to begin construction of its new campus this fall and open it in spring 2024.

“We are grateful that FANUC has chosen to expand their already impressive footprint in Auburn Hills, an example that our community continues to be regarded as a premier destination for innovation and advanced technologies,” Auburn Hills Mayor Kevin McDaniel said in a statement.