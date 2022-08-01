Stocks slide to start August after best month since 2020

Damian J. Troise and Alex Viega

Associated Press

New York — Stocks are closing slightly lower on Wall Street Monday as investors began another busy week of earnings and economic reports.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also closed lower. U.S. crude oil prices dropped, weighing heavily on energy companies. Retailers and consumer product makers made solid gains. Boeing jumped after it cleared a key hurdle with federal regulators to resume deliveries of its large 787 airliner.

August’s subdued opening follows a solid rally for stocks in July that marked the best month for the the benchmark S&P 500 since November 2020.