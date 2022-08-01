Majorel chooses site for downtown Detroit office

Majorel, a customer experience management company, announced Monday it has selected a location in downtown Detroit for its office space.

The company’s office at 211 West Fort St., with space for up to 600 employees, is expected to open this fall, officials said. The 27-story building sits at the corner of Washington Boulevard.

Earlier this year, the Luxembourg-based firm announced plans to open an office in Detroit, selected among 50 cities it had considered. The company has 75,000 employees across 41 countries.

The company’s 35,000 square-foot space is on two floors.

Despite the country’s tight labor market, Majorel said it had hired more than 500 employees as of July 1. It had previously announced plans to bring up to 500 jobs to its downtown Detroit office.

“Ultimately, the talent is what brought us to Detroit,” Gus Gikas, Majorel’s vice president of operations for North America, said in a statement Monday. “Of course, you can train employees on the technical side of customer service, but success in this role takes compassion, a collaborative attitude, and positive thinking. Without those qualities, it’s hard to deliver a satisfying experience to customers. Once we started going through applications and meeting prospective employees, it became clear that the City of Detroit offers exactly the right mix of skills to deliver those satisfying experiences.”

Mayor Mike Duggan said he's looking forward to the company setting up its office space.

"Majorel's choice of 211 West Fort is a great move because it will bring hundreds of new jobs to a signature building in our city's growing downtown, and a lot of those jobs were filled by residents of the city, thanks to Majorel's commitment to prioritize Detroiters through Detroit at Work," he said.

Employees with the tech company work in positions including customer service, human resources and operations.

The Detroit Regional Partnership had been working since March 2021 to attract Majorel to southeast Michigan, according to officials.

