Michigan's gas prices decline again, drop below $4 a gallon in some areas

The average gas price in Michigan has decreased again, down about 20 cents a gallon in the last week, and some areas are seeing prices below $4 a gallon.

Michigan drivers are paying on average $4.03 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is below the national average of $4.06.

The Michigan price is 82 cents less than last month, but 74 cents higher than the average cost in August 2021.

"Michigan motorists continue to see lower prices at the pump, with some areas seeing prices below $4 a gallon," Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokeswoman, said in a release Monday. "If gas demand remains low and stocks continue to rise alongside falling crude prices, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease."

Average costs vs. last year

Motorists are paying an average of $60 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, an increase of about $9 from 2021's highest price last November.

Experts say drivers can save gas by combining errands to limit driving time, researching the best gas prices in their communities, paying cash because some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card at the pump, removing excess weight in the vehicle and driving with less acceleration.

AAA reports the most expensive gas prices are in Traverse City ($4.41), Marquette ($4.36) and Ann Arbor ($4.19). The least expensive gas price averages are in Flint ($3.95), Grand Rapids ($3.98) and Metro Detroit ($4.01).

Lowest prices

Metro Detroit's lowest pump prices on Monday are the following, according to Gas Buddy:

Wayne County: $3.44/gallon, BP station, 22096 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI

Macomb County: $3.63/gallon, Costco station, 45460 Market St Shelby Township, MI

Oakland County: $3.53/gallon, Sam's Club station, 22500 W 8 Mile Rd Southfield, MI