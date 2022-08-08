Southland Center owner defaults on loan

The fate of the Southland Center mall in Taylor is uncertain as its owner has defaulted on its commercial mortgage-backed securities loan.

New York City-based Fitch Ratings Inc. said in a commentary last week that New York City-based Brookfield Properties defaulted in July on its maturity payment. The development was first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business.

The rating firm added the loan, which has a $65 million balance, to its index of delinquent CMBS loans.

The 920,000-square-foot, single-story mall on Eureka Road has 86 retailers, according to the Brookfield Properties web site. The firm was not immediately available for comment.

The mall is among others in Metro Detroit that have faced financial issues in recent years. The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township is in receivership and Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn has a new owner after its previous owner defaulted on a loan.