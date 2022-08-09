Dan Gilbert, Debbie Stabenow, William Moldwin up for Southwest Solutions honors

Southwest Solutions announced Tuesday it will honor notable community members during its annual Celebration of Impact fundraiser next month.

The Detroit nonprofit's 2022 Honorees of Impact include businessman Dan Gilbert, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, and William Moldwin, one of the founders of Southwest Solutions.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at the MGM Grand Detroit, 1777 Third St.

“It truly takes a village to serve our community,” Sean de Four, president and CEO of Southwest Solutions, said in a statement. “For more than 50 years, Southwest Solutions has remained focused on improving equity in health, housing and wealth for individuals and families in Detroit. We’re honored to once again gather as a community to celebrate this milestone anniversary along with some of the special people who help move Detroit forward.”

The nonprofit noted that Gilbert is known as an investor and philanthropist "to help grow local neighborhoods." Stabenow will be honored for more than 20 years of service to Michigan residents. Moldwin will be acknowledged for "his commitment to local families."

Tickets cost $300 and include dinner, after-party and an auction benefiting Southwest Solutions. Sponsorship opportunities are available, the nonprofit said.

For tickets and information, visit www.swsol.org.