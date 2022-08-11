Ann Arbor lender Home Point reports $44.4M Q2 loss

Ann Arbor-based mortgage company Home Point Capital Inc. posted a $44.4 million net loss in the second quarter amid rising interest rates, high inflation and recession concerns that have prompted contractions in the mortgage market.

Home Point on Thursday reported the loss on originated mortgage volume of $9.3 billion. In the same quarter last year, the company reported a net loss of $73.2 million on origination volume of nearly $25.5 billion.

“We continued in the second quarter to focus on the key actions critical to navigating this cycle: further reducing expenses, enhancing our liquidity position and solely focusing on the origination channel that is best for consumers — wholesale,” CEO Willie Newman said in a statement.

He noted that the company strengthened its liquidity position by completing sales of mortgage servicing rights, finalized the sale of its delegated correspondent channel, and cut costs by $31 million on an annualized basis.

“All of these actions," he said, "are intended to help Home Point navigate through an extremely challenging environment."

The earnings report follows those of Detroit-based Rocket Companies Inc., parent company of Rocket Mortgage, and Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp. earlier this month.

UWM reported that second-quarter net income rose 55% year-over-year to $215.4 million on $29.9 billion in loan origination volume, a 50% decline. Rocket Companies reported $60 million in net income in the second quarter, down 94% year-over-year, on $34.5 billion in closed loan volume.

Mortgage lenders nationally are slashing jobs and expenses as demand for home loans declines. Mortgage originations are expected to decrease 40% this year compared to 2021, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest forecast.

At Home Point, revenue from the company's origination segment fell to $37.2 million from $117.2 million in the same period last year. The segment recorded a contribution loss of $29.9 million.

Total expenses of $119.4 million were down 39.7% year-over-year and 12.7% quarter-over-quarter.

Home Point reported that it increased its number of broker partners by 2,006 from the second quarter of last year, to 8,744 as of the end of June. At the end of the quarter, the company had 3,573 active broker partners — up nearly 10% year-over-year.

Home Point completed sales of mortgage servicing rights portfolios of single-family mortgage loans, for a total sale price of $257.3 million. The servicing segment generated a contribution margin of $20 million in Q2.

Home Point had available liquidity of $632.7 million at the end of the quarter.

The firm's board of directors decided not to declare a dividend for the second quarter, "reflect(ing) the company's desire to maintain a strong liquidity position to support operations in the current macroeconomic environment, including rising interest rates and inflationary pressures, and the potential impact on the company's results of operations and financial condition," according to a news release.

