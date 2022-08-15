Michigan gas prices averaging below $4 per gallon, same as national average

The average gas price in Michigan has decreased again and is now equal to the national average, at $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

The Michigan price is 77 cents less than last month, but 69 cents higher than the average cost in August 2021.

"Michigan motorists are beginning to see gas prices below $4 a gallon for the first time in over three months," AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said in a release Monday. "If oil prices continue to decline, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease."

Average costs vs. last year

Drivers are paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, a $1 decrease since last week and an increase of about $8 compared to 2021's highest price last November.

AAA reports the most expensive gas prices are in Traverse City ($4.27), Marquette ($4.12) and Ann Arbor ($4.09). The least expensive gas price averages are in Flint ($3.82), Grand Rapids ($3.87) and Benton Harbor ($3.86).

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. The current average is $3.99 per gallon, about 2 cents less than last week’s average but still 64 cents higher than August 2021.

Experts say drivers can save gas by combining errands to limit driving time, researching the best gas prices in their communities, paying cash because some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card at the pump, removing excess weight in the vehicle and driving with less acceleration.

Lowest prices

Metro Detroit's lowest pump prices on Monday are the following, according to Gas Buddy: