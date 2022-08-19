Wayne County chief administrative officer Khalil Rahal leaving for DTE

The Detroit News

Wayne County's chief administrative officer is resigning to join DTE Energy Co. as the leader of the utility's economic team.

Khalil Rahal, whose duties include leading the county's economic development efforts, joined county Executive Warren Evans' staff in 2015. He became chief administrative officer in January 2021 and before that had served as assistant county executive starting in July 2017.

Rahal also worked as economic development director and as an ombudsman in Evans' office. Before joining the executive's office, he was an assistant county prosecutor.

In a Facebook post, Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun called Rahal "a great asset to our county."

"I wish you the best of luck in your new endeavor," Baydoun wrote. "DTE is lucky to have you on their team. Our loss in Wayne County is their gain."