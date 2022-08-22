Michigan to use $63 million from feds to aid homeless, at-risk tenants

The Detroit News

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority board has agreed to use more than $63 million in federal funds to aid homeless individuals and provide services to at-risk individuals and families across the state.

The money, available through the American Rescue Plan, will be used to develop affordable rental housing, prevent evictions, support homeless service agencies, and buy and/or rehabilitate structures for non-congregate sheltering.

“Some individuals and families still need help recovering from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kelly Rose, MSHDA’s chief housing solutions officer. “The HOME-ARP allocation plan puts into place numerous strategies to help those in need now while also identifying and supporting longer-term opportunities to end homelessness for Michigan residents.”

The MSHDA board also authorized loan approvals for several projects:

Grandmont Rosedale Park Collective II in Detroit will receive $7.9 million in loans to support the rehabilitation of a vacant historic apartment complex with 35 units.

LaJoya Gardens will receive $8.9 million to aid construction of a four-story, mixed-use development in Detroit, which will include 53 residential units and 8,366 square feet of commercial space.

Springwells Properties, a scattered site development in Detroit’s Springwells neighborhood, will receive $10.7 million to rehabilitate the 89-unit development.

Trumbull Crossing, which offers 245 affordable family units in Detroit, will receive $38.3 million for rehabilitation work.

Union Suites at Michael in the city of Wyoming will receive $28.4 million to construct 30 senior and family townhomes and transform a 50+ year-old, 80,000-square-foot, two-story administrative office building into a 98-unit adaptive reuse apartment building.

“These new programs and development projects get us closer to reaching Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s goal of creating or preserving 75,000 units over five years, and helps move the bipartisan Michigan recovery plan forward,” MSHDA Acting Director Gary Heidel said. “They are also job creators, expected to produce hundreds of good-paying jobs for Michiganders.”