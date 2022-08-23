Change to MEDC plan for Hudson's site gives greater chance at full incentives

The governing body of the quasi-governmental Michigan Economic Development Corp. on Tuesday approved amendments to its agreement supporting the redevelopment of the Hudson's site in Detroit and other projects from Rocket Mortgage founder Dan Gilbert's real estate firm.

The amendments don't increase the nearly $308 million maximum amount of income and withholding tax captures Bedrock Management Services LLC is eligible to receive for its Hudson's development, One Campus Martius expansion and redevelopment of the Book Building and Book Tower. They, however, do mean Bedrock will have a better chance at hitting that maximum.

An amendment to Michigan's Brownfield Redevelopment Financing Act in December opened the way for a more stable figure for state tax-capture incentives and to capture more in income taxes if a development project is required to have affordable housing.

The safe harbor provision now allows projects to receive up to 90% of state withholding and income tax captures.

"That is to provide a little bit more of a stable projection for those revenue streams, as they work toward hopefully achieving their approved amount," Rob Garza, manager of statutory analysis for the MEDC, said during a briefing ahead of the approval. "It's a safer projection, a more conservative projection of that portion of what they believe that they can capture at a maximum."

Bedrock must have 20% of its total portfolio of housing units set aside for households with no more than 80% of the average median income. That means under the new law, it will be able to capture 100% of income tax capture revenue, up from 50%, which translates to an estimated more than $75 million, up from nearly $52 million, according to an MEDC memo.

The Transformational Brownfield Plan, which also includes the delayed Monroe Blocks sites, in May 2018 presented a total award of more than $652 million in reimbursements to Bedrock. Amid a pandemic and increasing costs for supplies, the Hudson's site construction cost alone has ballooned from $909 million in 2017 to $1.4 billion in 2022, prompting Bedrock to request another $60 million, 10-year tax abatement that the city of Detroit approved last month.

The State Tax Tribunal must give final approval for the tax break to proceed.

The agreement also has been amended to reflect project adjustments, including that the Hudson Building, slated to become the second tallest tower in Michigan, will have a total square footage of 1.52 million square feet, up from 1.41 million. That includes fewer residential units, a hotel component, less retail space and more office space.

The Book Building and Book Tower's 592,043 square feet is up from nearly 484,000 square feet, includes more residential units, an increase in hotel space, less office space, less event and exhibition space, and the removal of a planned parking structure.

Additionally, the amendments approved extend the completion date for Hudson's to the end of 2024 from 2022, for the Book Building and Book Tower to the end of this year from the end of March 2021 and the expansion at One Campus Martius to the end of 2020 from 2019.

