Lansing airport gets service to 2nd Florida city starting in November

Avelo Airlines announced Thursday that it will offer a second Florida-bound service out of Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport this fall with a nonstop flight to Fort Myers, Florida.

Avelo’s seasonal service to Southwest Florida International Airport will operate twice weekly — on Mondays and Fridays —- starting Nov. 11, officials said.

“We are beyond thrilled that Avelo Airlines is already expanding its nonstop service from LAN and will be offering nonstop flights to Fort Myers later this fall,” Capital Region Airport Authority President and CEO Nicole Noll-Williams said in a statement Thursday. “With Avelo offering service to both Orlando and Fort Myers, combined with low fares, Mid-Michigan residents have even more travel options to enjoy — all with the ease, convenience and stress-free travel experience of flying Lansing.”

The expansion follows an announcement last month that Avelo would offer a nonstop service from Capital Region International Airport to Orlando International Airport starting Oct. 26. The Houston-based airline launched in April 2021 and serves 30 destinations in the United States.

“The addition of Fort Myers to our LAN schedule makes traveling to Florida even more affordable and convenient,” said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “Capital Region residents can now choose from two sun-soaked nonstop destinations — Orlando and Florida’s majestic Gulf Coast. Say hello to quick, easy and cost-friendly hometown airport access to The Sunshine State and say goodbye to long, expensive and gas-guzzling drives to those other distant Michigan airports.”

Avelo will operate Boeing Next-Generation 737s for both routes, officials said, and every flight is nonstop.

