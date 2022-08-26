E. coli cases linked to Wendy's lettuce climb in Michigan, other states

Leslie Patton and Sri Taylor

Bloomberg

Wendy’s Co., whose food has been linked to dozens of E. coli bacteria infections in the Midwest, has pulled sandwich lettuce from several hundred stores as the number of reported cases in Michigan and other states continues to climb.

The lettuce the fast-food chain uses in its sandwiches comes from California at this time of year, and is not greenhouse-grown, Heidi Schauer, a spokeswoman, said in an email. At the start of 2022, there were about 5,900 Wendy’s stores operating in the U.S.

The outbreak of potentially deadly E. coli expanded to sicken an additional 47 people this week, with 38 people hospitalized, the Centers for Disease Control said Thursday. Wendy’s says it’s cooperating with the investigation. The CDC hasn’t confirmed a link to a specific food.

The state of Michigan has 53 confirmed cases, with no deaths reported, according to spokesperson Chelsea Wuth. In addition to stomach pain, E. coli can cause diarrhea, cramps and and fever. Certain populations are at higher risk from the bacteria including infants and kids, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Bill Marler, a lawyer who specializes in cases involving foodborne illness, said he’s representing about 25 people affected by the outbreak and has filed three lawsuits. He said he believes three big businesses in California may be linked to the outbreak. He declined to name them.

Illnesses linked to leafy greens are “an ongoing problem” that exceeds people being sickened from meat, he said.

In total, the CDC said 84 people have been infected so far in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Eight have kidney failure, and no deaths have been reported. The government agency said it’s not advising people to avoid Wendy’s or to stop eating romaine.

The culprit of the contamination is likely the irrigation water where the lettuce is grown, said Barry Friends, partner at food-service consultant Pentallect Inc. Drought conditions may create more risk, he said.

“One of the side effects of water being in short supply is that the water that remains is not as clean,” he said. “You’re using a scarcer resource that is tapping into supply that is more likely to have issues.”

Stores in certain Midwestern states may be out of sandwich lettuce for a short period of time. The lettuce used in Wendy’s salads isn’t affected, Schauer said.

“The lettuce that we use in our salads is different,” she said in an email. “We’re not currently using greenhouse lettuce in the U.S., although we are exploring that.”