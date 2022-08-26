Two Michigan airports get millions from feds for infrastructure upgrades

The U.S. Transportation Department is granting two Michigan airports almost $27 million to support infrastructure improvements.

Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti is receiving almost $25 million to construct a parallel taxiway for the primary runway, which will improve the safety and efficiency of the airfield, Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority, said in a statement.

Additionally, the department is awarding Sawyer International Airport in the Upper Peninsula's Marquette County $2.7 million to repair a hangar. The funds come through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

“Having reliable and safe air service is crucial for economic development, commerce, and tourism,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, said in a statement. “This funding is another critical infrastructure investment coming to our state and will improve Sawyer International Airport for years to come."

Willow Run Airport alone typically handles more than 200 million pounds of cargo annually, making it one of the nation's largest airports for landed air freight flown by exclusively cargo aircraft, according to a news release from the office of Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor. The airport recently also received $815,000 from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

“Willow Run Airport is a critical facility for commerce, cargo, and general aviation,” Dingell said in a statement. “A few months ago when I toured, their number one ask was to stay strong and viable. With this funding on its way to Willow Run, we will improve airport operations with a new taxiway, help Michiganders and visitors travel safely, and keep our local economy and supply chains running smoothly."

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, added in a statement: “Michigan airports play a vital role in keeping travelers, communities and businesses connected to important markets and destinations by providing safe, reliable air travel."

