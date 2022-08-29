Make it Home program to help Detroiters buy houses gets good marks in UM review

Five years ago, the city of Detroit launched a program to help tenants purchase homes owned by landlords facing property tax foreclosure.

An evaluation of the Make It Home program released this month by the University of Michigan showed that 85% of participants maintained ownership four years later. That marks an important milestone as researchers say, “owners may start to see the wealth-building benefits and other advantages of homeownership after at least five years of ownership.”

"The study underscores the importance of affordability and housing that is in good condition to promote stability among people with low incomes," Roshanak Mehdipanah, associate professor of health behavior and health education at UM's School of Public Health and co-author of the Make It Home evaluation, said in a statement. "It was the tenants who didn’t have any path to homeownership who saw the most instability."

The UM researchers focused on the first year of Detroit's Make It Home program in 2017, when the city helped 80 Detroit renters to buy their homes through its right of first refusal. The properties were in tax foreclosure as the owners had not paid property taxes for at least three years.

"The Make It Home program set out with two main goals: to prevent tenants from losing their housing in the crisis of a landlord’s tax foreclosure and to help them sustain their homeownership," said Margaret Dewar, professor emerita of urban and regional planning at UM and co-author of the evaluation of the Make It Home program.

Detroit purchased the tax-foreclosed homes from the Wayne County treasurer with donated funds from the Rocket Community Fund and transferred the properties to the nonprofit United Community Housing Coalition. UCHC sold the properties to the tenants via quit claim deeds or 0% interest land contracts.

Since the initiative's beginning, the city has helped nearly 1,200 households in Detroit.

The analysis found that by the end of the first year, 65 of the 80 participants, 81%, owned their homes outright or held a land contract. After four years, 85% maintained ownership. The median household size was three people and 89% of the participants made less than $37,080 a year in 2017, researchers said.

In addition to their analysis, Mehdipanah and Dewar offered recommendations to help households with low incomes maintain homeownership, including providing financial counseling, home inspections and financial help for major repairs.