Ahoy! Maritime employers recruit at Detroit job fair

Detroit — Johnny McMath, 28, has worked in a variety of labor and hospitality positions for the past decade. Now he’s looking for a new experience.

“I want to see what it’s like to work on a boat ...” said the Detroit resident. “Being out at sea for a couple weeks at a time.”

That desire — and encouragement from his fiancée — brought McMath to the Detroit Maritime Job Fair on Tuesday, the first the Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority has held to give Metro Detroit residents better access to jobs on the water. The job fair at 130 Atwater St. took place in a room overlooking the Detroit River and the RiverWalk.

Available positions range from deckhands and pilots to chefs and housekeepers. The six employers that attended the event were: American Queen Voyages, Seafarers International Union, Nicholson Terminal & Dock Company, American Steamship Company, Evans Distribution Systems and Kuehne + Nagel.

There are numerous employment opportunities in the maritime industry that can take people around the United States, elsewhere in North America and around the world, said Christopher McClain, business development manager for the Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority.

“We’re trying to connect local folks,” he said. “We broadcast this as openly and as wide as possible.”

Participants in the Detroit nonprofits Teach/Empower/Achieve and the Mariners Inn shelter were also invited to seek employment at the event.

No experience is required for some of the positions, McClain said. The Seafarers International Union, for example, provides maritime training in Maryland and the Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority helps sponsor applicants with uniforms and passports.

“Once you get out and are certified and trained through their program, you can continue working in the maritime industry, but also the transferable skills that you get like in culinary or hospitality, you can carry that with you wherever you go,” McClain said.

Martell Stephens, 26, of Detroit said he’s looking for a career he’ll enjoy for the next 20-30 years. He said a mentor told him about the job fair.

“I’ve been working ever since I was 18, 17, but I never really had a career or something (where) I can get a 401(k) or a pension,” he said.

Stephens said he’s worked jobs including sales and security work, but he's always sought higher pay.

“I’m trying to get something in the bag before I get too old,” he said.

Stephens said he’s eyeing a position in maritime logistics.

American Queen Voyages, which operates cruises on U.S. rivers, was seeking applicants to be deckhands, servers, pursers and housekeepers.

“It’s everything,” said Angela Jackson, a human resources director for American Queen Voyages. “It truly is. We’re a hotel on water, so to speak. We’re on a steamboat, overnight riverboat cruising, so we have the hotel, the hospitality side. But we have to make that boat go, so we have the engineering and the navigation piece.”

There’s room for growth with the company, Jackson said, adding that one of American Queen Voyage's captains started as a housekeeping attendant.

“Went from cleaning rooms to a four-stripe officer that runs her vessel,” she said.

American Queen Voyages is a full-time employer with crew members working six weeks at a time with two to three weeks off in between. Pay ranges from $175 a day for entry-level positions to more than $1,000 a day for a four-stripe officer, Jackson said.

As for McMath, he’s working as general labor at a warehouse and has worked in the hospitality industry as a dishwasher, server and sous chef.

“You name it, I probably did it,” he said.

McMath said met with four employers at the event and plans to follow up with two. He has an interview with American Queen Voyages later this week, he said.

“I’m hoping this is about to be a step in a new direction,” he said. “This is exciting. I’ve been looking forward to starting a new job for a while.”

For information, potential applicants can call (313) 259-5091 or visit www.portdetroit.com.