Meijer to launch a new, smaller store concept called Meijer Grocery in 2023

Next year, Michigan-based retail giant Meijer plans to debut a new version of its brick-and-mortar stores called Meijer Grocery.

The first two smaller stores will open in early 2023 in Orion Township and Macomb Township. The stores will range from 75,000 to 90,000 square feet and offer a condensed, easier-to-navigate footprint in contrast to the larger Meijer supercenters.

To compare, many of the Meijer supercenters in the country are as big as 150,000 to 190,000 square feet. Others concepts like its Rivertown Market in Detroit is 42,000 square feet.

According to a media alert sent this week, Meijer Grocery stores will have fresh produce, a meat counter and full-service deli, bakery with in-house cake decorators, dry grocery items, a pharmacy, health and beauty products, items for parties, babies and pets, plus a florist.

“We’re excited to provide our customers with yet another way to shop,” said Don Sanderson, group VP of foods at Meijer. “This new concept store will not only provide our customers with everything they need on their weekly shopping trip, but also a quick and easy solution for when they realize they left the key ingredient off their list while cooking dinner.”

Another way the Grand Rapids-based company said it Meijer Grocery stores will be more convenient is by wrapping the parking lot around a singular entrance so there are more spaces closer to the door.

Learn more at meijer.com/meijer-grocery.html.

