Homepoint lays off 217 in Ann Arbor, more elsewhere amid shrinking mortgage market

Home Point Capital Inc., the Ann Arbor-based mortgage lender, is laying off hundreds of people as lenders face increased competition in a shrinking mortgage market.

The company that does business as Homepoint is laying off 217 people in November at two offices in Ann Arbor, according to a worker adjustment and retraining notification filed with the state of Michigan on Wednesday. Spokesman Brad Pettiford says the layoffs are happening across the organization and beyond Michigan, though no specific total number of people affected was provided.

Increased interest rates have dried up opportunities for refinancing, leaving greater competition around home purchases in a low-inventory environment. Lenders nationally and locally have taken actions to reduce their workforces that grew because of the booming number of originations just months ago.

Homepoint has faced challenges in adjusting. The company reported a $44.4 million loss in the second quarter. Shares on Friday were rising 6.9% on the news the layoffs would save $100 million annually, Pettiford said, but the $2.31 share price is down 43% year-over-year.

"We are in the process of taking the painful step of reducing our workforce to ensure Homepoint is best positioned to navigate the current high-rate, low-margin environment," Pettiford said in a statement. "It is difficult to say goodbye to associates whose dedication to our partners and customers have greatly contributed to our company’s success in our first seven years of business."

The company has taken multiple actions to reduce the impact on jobs over the last several months, Pettiford added.

"But continually worsening market conditions make this additional step necessary," he said. "While these decisions are difficult, we remain committed to building a sustainable company that provides a best-in-class experience to the partners and customers we serve."

Employees have been given a 60-day notice. The company employed about 3,000 people last month and previously had as many as 500 people in Michigan. Last year, it laid off 10% of its workforce.

The layoffs follow Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage, the country's top mortgage lender that's a part of Rocket Companies Inc., offering a second round of buyouts to a small percentage of its employees.

Rival United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp. in Pontiac has been adamant that it won't lay off workers, though its workforce has declined from more than 8,000 people to more than 7,000 people in recent months with the company citing "natural attrition."

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble