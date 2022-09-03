Specs Howard, disc jockey and founder of influential broadcasting school, dies at 96

The Detroit News

Specs Howard, a disc jockey and founder of an influential Metro Detroit broadcasting school, died early Saturday. He was 96.

"Dad will be remembered the most for the combination of his heart and his mind," Howard's daughter, Alisa Zee, said Saturday. "He was a brilliant mind with a heart as big as Texas."

Born Jerry Liebman on April 8, 1926, Liebman took the on-air name Specs Howard and in 1970 started what would become The Specs Howard School of Media Arts. The Southfield school closed last year, but its program moved to Lawrence Technological University as Specs@LTU, Zee said.

Zee said Howard got his start in radio in 1954 at KYW which later became WKYC 1100 in Cleveland. In 1967 WXYZ-AM 1270 hired Howard and his partner, Harry Martin, and Howard and his family came to Detroit.

On Jan. 14, 1970, he opened the Specs Howard School of Broadcasting.

"Dad decided that he didn't want to be middle aged rock & roll DJ but he loved the business so much he wanted to help others achieve their life's dreams and goals," Zee said in an email.

The school grew over the years and adapted to changes in the industry, eventually adding video production and graphic design programs.

Zee said Howard was grateful to members of the media, welcomed their questions and enjoyed sharing stories.

"His door was always open, even at the end when he was so weary," Zee said. "His voice was a whisper, but he would listen and respond because everybody in his life was so important to him."

Zee said her father was struggling with his health due to old age, especially in the last year and a half, and died quietly with his wife of 68 years, Celia Liebman, by his side.

"To everyone who ever listened to him on the air, graduated from the Specs Howard School, hired the people he trained or even just said nice things to or about Dad, the entire Specs Howard Family says, 'Thank You,'" Zee, said in an email, announcing her father's death.