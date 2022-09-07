Frontier Airlines to expand service from Detroit Metro Airport

Denver-based Frontier Airlines said Wednesday it will launch a daily nonstop service from Detroit to Phoenix.

Flights from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will begin in November. Following the expansion, Frontier will serve seven destinations from DTW, the airline said.

“We’re thrilled to offer this daily nonstop service from Detroit to one of the most popular destinations in the southwestern United States,” Daniel Shurz, vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines said in a statement Wednesday.

The expansion for Frontier Airlines comes after the company and Spirit Airlines abandoned a plan in July to merge following Spirit shareholders' apparent opposition to the deal.