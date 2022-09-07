State support backs semiconductor company $375 million investment bringing 170 new jobs

New state support will enable Hemlock Semiconductor Operations to move forward on a $375 million investment bringing 170 new jobs to Thomas Township near Saginaw, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office said Wednesday.

Thomas Township received Michigan Strategic Fund Board approval for a $27 million Strategic Site Readiness Program performance-based grant, which the state says ensures the company's expansion in Michigan instead of other states that were considered.

The news follows passage of the $52 billion CHIPS and Science Act, federal legislation backed by Michigan's congressional delegation that would invest in expanding domestic production of semiconductor chips considered vital to the U.S.-based auto industry.

Hemlock Semiconductor Operations is planning to modernize and expand operations in Michigan to meet demand for hyper-pure polysilicon in the semiconductor and solar industries. The company, formed in 1961, already has about 1,350 employees at its headquarters in Thomas Township.

“Hemlock Semiconductor is one the region’s largest employers and taxpayers and is in an industry that impacts customers around the globe,” JoAnn Crary, president of Saginaw Future Inc., said in a statement. “We are so pleased with the solutions-based incentive package provided by the state and are excited to move this transformational development forward.”

For HSC to expand, the township, in coordination with Saginaw Township, has to expand sanitary sewer capacity. These expansions will include construction of two new lift stations and five miles of sewer mains.

