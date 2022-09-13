Workers at Starbucks in Mount Pleasant vote to unionize

The Detroit News

Workers at a Starbucks store in Mount Pleasant have become the 11th location in Michigan to vote to join a union.

The employees at the store, 5655 E. Pickard, voted 10-1 Monday to organize in an election counted via Zoom by the National Labor Relations Board, according to a news release from Starbucks Workers United.

“This union win is a show of the care we have for one another, and we are committed to protecting each other," the union said in a statement. "We are ready to meet this moment. We stand together strong, and as a united front because we believe by working in partnership with one another, we can secure a safer, healthier, and happier work environment.”