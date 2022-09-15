Whitmer appoints temporary executive director to marijuana agency

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday appointed Brian Hanna to take the reigns of the three-year-old Cannabis Regulatory Agency tasked with overseeing Michigan's legalized medical and recreational marijuana markets.

Hanna — who worked at the agency for four and a half years as manager of field operation, investigations and inspections — will become the acting executive director for the CRA effective Monday following executive director Andrew Brisbo's last day Friday.

The state will conduct a nationwide search for a permanent replacement, according to the governor's office.

In announcing Hanna's appointment, Whitmer said the state agency has been "at the forefront of the nation’s hemp and marijuana industry, setting the standard for stimulating business growth and preserving secure consumer access to cannabis."

"I am confident Brian will serve as an excellent leader as the CRA continues establishing Michigan as the national model for cannabis regulations," Whitmer said in a statement.

Brisbo's Friday departure from the agency was confirmed last month, when Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Director Orlene Hawks told employees Brisbo would become director for the Bureau of Construction Codes.

Brisbo, who led efforts to create the medical and recreational markets, was appointed to the position of executive director for the newly formed Marijuana Regulatory Agency in March 2019.

Hanna is a former Michigan State Police analyst, a deputy sheriff for Kalamazoo County, and an Army veteran, the announcement said. According to his LinkedIn profile, Hanna left the Cannabis Regulatory Agency in March to return to the state police, where he worked in a computer crimes unit.

“I look forward to reconnecting with stakeholders to ensure we have a clear and concise regulatory framework for oversight of this industry to promote continued growth in Michigan," Hanna said in a statement. "I also look forward to working with the Administration and our legislative partners wherever possible to continue providing safe products to consumers."

Several grassroots industry leaders decried Brisbo's departure as a "terrible move for our industry."

The Michigan Cannabis Manufacturers, which has been critical of the agency's response to illicit marijuana sales, "applauded" Brisbo's work before expressing hope that the new director would "address the state's massive illicit market."

Since Michigan voters legalized marijuana for adult recreational use in 2018, the sale of cannabis has grown into a nearly $2 billion industry in the Great Lakes State.

